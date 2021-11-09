2 people injured in rollover crash on East 89th Street and Hough Avenue

CLEVELAND — Two people were hurt in a rollover crash on Cleveland’s East Side Tuesday morning, according to an EMS spokesperson.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, EMS and police responded to East 89th Street and Hough Avenue at around 12:24 a.m. to a rollover crash.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of rollover crash on East 89th Street.

Firefighters used jaws to open the white vehicle where multiple people were trapped inside.

Two people, a 55-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, involved in the crash were hospitalized with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update as more information becomes available.

