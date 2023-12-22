1 person shot outside Cleveland church during memorial service for 23-year-old woman killed earlier this month

CLEVELAND — One person was shot Friday morning just outside a Cleveland church where a memorial service was being held for the 23-year-old woman shot and killed on Dec. 14.

In an update Friday afternoon, Cleveland Police said there was one victim of the shooting in the 3200 block of E. 126th St. Police officially initally reported that there were two victims.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m., just outside the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. When the shootings happened, the church was hosting a celebration of life for Di’Mesha Wright, who was shot and killed at a home on Harland Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.

On Dec. 18, Dennis Coates, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with Wright’s death.

A Facebook Live stream of the service for Wright shows the moment the shots were fired, about 45 minutes into the video. Three women were at the podium as the shots were heard, and the stream shows parishioners ducking and running to the back of the church.

A few minutes later, a man can be heard on the livestream calling for everyone to remain calm and quiet.

“This makes no sense! This is a church! Everybody calm down!” said the man, who identified himself as a teacher.

Cleveland Police provided only preliminary information on the shooting and did not give further details on the cause.

Shortly after the shooting, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released this statement:

“This is gun violence occurring on top of gun violence – a shooting outside a funeral service for a victim killed by a previous shooting just last week. This. Must. Stop. We are deploying every single possible resource and officers are working around the clock every day throughout the City to combat crime; however we cannot do this alone. Those who use guns to commit crimes in our city need to ask themselves when is enough going to be enough?”

U.S. Representative Shontel Brown was at the service when the shots were fired. She released this statement:

“The level of gun violence is devastating and demoralizing. It’s unfathomable that while we were mourning a young woman who was shot and killed, gunfire would be heard outside her service. My heart breaks for everyone who endured today’s assault while memorializing the life and violent loss of a loved one. People should at least be able to attend a funeral in peace. As a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, it’s painful to see what my friends and loved ones are needlessly enduring. As a member of Congress, I’m going to continue fighting for gun safety legislation, because no one, no community, deserves to live in fear.”

