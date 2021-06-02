2 residents hospitalized after house fire on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two residents were hospitalized after a house fire on Cleveland's East Side Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. to an occupied two-story home in the 13500 block of St. Clair Avenue near East 135th Street.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland Cleveland firefighters respond to a house fire on East 135th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Two residents inside the home were transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center before they were life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental. The fire started on the front porch, which collapsed.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said the fire does not appear to be arson.

The fire remains under investigation.

