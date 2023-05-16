2 women killed, 1 injured in shooting following night out

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left two women dead and another woman injured over the weekend. The shooting happened on Sunday at 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they noticed a large crowd outside of an after-hours club on East 76th Street and Korman Avenue. Police said they were directed by the crowd to a house in the 100 block of East 76th Street.

Ataiya Lashae Gordon, 23, was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Bianca Mason, 31, was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

A 23-year-old woman was found outside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to University Hospital and has since been released.

Police said that preliminary information revealed that the three women went out for the night before returning home. The women were approached by two men in a vehicle. They were arguing with the women when the men started firing at the victims, say police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.