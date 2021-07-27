2 women tied up, thrown in tub during home invasion on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a home invasion that occurred on Cleveland's West Side Saturday.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Pleasantdale Road for report of a forced entry home invasion. When officers arrived at the scene, two women told them that they had been sleeping in their bedroom when they woke up to a loud crash from an air conditioning unit that was in the window.

As they woke up, the women noticed two men inside of their apartment, who yelled at the women to "Get the **** up" before asking them what valuables they had in the apartment, according to police.

When the women said they had nothing for the men to take, the two men grabbed them and forced them into the bathroom, tying up their hands with phone chargers and throwing them in the bathtub, police said.

The men ransacked the apartment, finding $250 in cash, two firearms, two cell phones and two sets of car keys.

After the men found the items, they told the women they were looking for a man who previously lived in the apartment. When the women informed the men they didn't know who they were talking about and had just recently moved in, the two men said they were "just in the wrong apartment at the wrong time."

Police said that one of the men then said "My name is James and I don't give a ****, I'm a Heartless Felon and the police know me."

Both men then proceed to leave the apartment from where they entered.

After around 30 minutes, the two women were able to break free and discovered the men had taken both of their cars.

Police described the two men as follows:

White Male Suspect - "James", No Mask, about 6'2", Skinny build, and Short Hair with a Heartless Felon Tattoo on the right side of his neck

Black Male Suspect - Black Mask, Dark Blue Hoodie, Blue Jeans

The two men stole a black 2021 Kia K5 with black rims and dark tint as well as a 2015 Volkswagen Passat with sunflower print seat covers inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

