2024 solar eclipse puts Northeast Ohio in path of totality

CLEVELAND — Two years from now on April 8, 2024, Northeast Ohio will be in the path of totality for a solar eclipse, making Cleveland a prime viewing location for this celestial event.

The moon will completely block out the sun for about 4 minutes in Cleveland, which is one of the longest durations for major cities in the path.

Destination Cleveland is encouraging residents to save the date and begin making plans to see the solar eclipse. Destination Cleveland, Great Lakes Science Center and NASA’s Glenn Research Center have launched an online hub featuring a countdown clock, information on the path of totality and an email sign-up for when information becomes available.

“The solar eclipse will come on the heels of Cleveland hosting the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four, April 5 & 7,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland. “It will be an incredible weekend of events that will bring new visitors to The Land and put our city in the national spotlight once again.”

If you’ve not seen a total solar eclipse, put it on your bucket list and mark this date in your phone.

Click here for more information, including email sign-up.

