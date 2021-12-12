Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

25-year-old man fatally shot by Cleveland police, union confirms

items.[0].image.alt
WEWS
Image from iOS (77).jpg
Posted at 5:08 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 17:10:03-05

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old man has died after being shot by Cleveland police, union president Jeff Follmer confirmed.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near East 12th Street and Superior Avenue.

The 25-year-old man was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died, according to Follmer.

Follmer said two officers were involved in the shooting. It is unknown if they suffered any injuries.

A News 5 photographer at the scene said there were at least 70 bullet casings on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?