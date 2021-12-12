25-year-old man fatally shot by Cleveland police, union confirms

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old man has died after being shot by Cleveland police, union president Jeff Follmer confirmed.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near East 12th Street and Superior Avenue.

The 25-year-old man was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died, according to Follmer.

Follmer said two officers were involved in the shooting. It is unknown if they suffered any injuries.

A News 5 photographer at the scene said there were at least 70 bullet casings on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.