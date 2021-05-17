26-year-old Cleveland woman killed in crash on SR 176

CLEVELAND — A 26-year-old woman was killed in a crash that occurred on State Route 176 Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.

Around 2:14 p.m., Taylor Strauss, 26, of Cleveland, was driving a 2016 Kia Forte on SR-176 near the Spring Road overpass when she failed to slow down for slower moving traffic ahead.

The front of the Kia struck the rear of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu before striking another vehicle.

Strauss was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment, but she was later pronounced dead, police said.

