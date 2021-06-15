26-year-old shot, killed while riding bicycle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in Cleveland's North Broadway neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland police.

Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of Dolloff Road for a reported shooting.

The Cleveland Fire Department arrived to the scene first and administered aid to the man who had been shot until EMS arrived and transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the man was riding a bicycle in the area and was approached by another man in a vehicle.

Police believe an argument ensued and the man in the vehicle shot the 26-year-old.

A person of interest has been identified but the incident remains under investigation.

