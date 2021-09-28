29-year-old male shot and killed in drive-by shooting on Cleveland's West Side, police say

CLEVELAND — A 29-year-old male was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Spruce Court on Cleveland's West Side, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m. to the 1200 block of Spruce Court for a male shot.

Officers located the victim in a courtyard. He had been shot in the chest.

Preliminary information suggests the victim was standing in front of the apartments on Spruce Court when an unknown person shot him and fled in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died at approximately 7 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The homicide unit of the Cleveland Division of Police is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling 216-25-CRIME.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.