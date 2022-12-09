29-year-old man sentenced to life in prison after murder of woman in 2018

CLEVELAND — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 15 years for the murder of a 31-year-old woman in 2018, according to a tweet from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley.

In Sept. 2018, the woman was beaten to death in Slavic Village. Her body was hidden behind church steps. Jamal Kukla was arrested in May 2020 after his DNA matched DNA found at the crime scene.

RELATED: Familial DNA leads to indictments for man accused of killing woman in Slavic Village in 2018

Kukla was found guilty on the following charges on Nov. 10:



Two counts of murder

One count of felonious assault

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of gross abuse of a corpse

