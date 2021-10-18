3 Cleveland police officers injured after falling from first-floor porch, officials say

CLEVELAND — Three Cleveland police officers were injured after falling off a first-floor porch in Cleveland’s St. Clair – Superior neighborhood Monday afternoon, an official confirmed.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland Police activity outside a home in the 1200 block of East 58th Street where three officers from the Fifth District were injured.

A suspect was also injured in the incident, which happened near East 58th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.

According to preliminary information provided to police, the original call was for a male on the scene violating a temporary protection order.

The police spokesperson said that the suspect had an existing wound, which exposed the officers to blood.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland Police activity outside a home in the 1200 block of East 58th Street where three officers from the Fifth District were injured.

News 5 has a crew at the scene now; this developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.