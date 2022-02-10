3 overnight fires in Cleveland cause more than $90,000 in total damages

CLEVELAND — Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to three fires overnight which caused, in total, more than $90,000 in damages, Lt. Mike Norman confirmed.

First fire

Firefighters responded just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 7000 block of Melrose Avenue where a 2.5 story home was on fire.

A spokesperson for the department said the fire started in the upstairs bedroom. After the fire was extinguished, two doors and six windows were boarded up.

The fire caused $45,000 in damages.

An adult resident was displaced and a 56-year-old firefighter was transported to MetroHealth for injuries and was later released.

Second fire

Firefighters responded at approximately 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 11700 block of Scottwood Avenue for a 2.5 story home on fire.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Firefighters respond to home on Scottwood Avenue.

The fire started on the front porch and quickly spread to the first and second floors. Firefighters boarded up 12 windows and two doors.

The estimated cost in damages is about $50,000. The home was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Third fire

Firefighters responded at 2:44 a.m. to the 6700 block of Bliss Avenue for a 2.5 story house fire.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fire on Bliss Avenue in Cleveland.

The fire started in the stairwell. Two doors and eight windows were boarded up.

The estimated cost in damages is $5,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

