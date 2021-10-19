3 people critically injured and 1 person killed in separate shootings in Cleveland Monday

CLEVELAND — Three people were shot and another person was killed in three separate shootings overnight, according to a spokesperson for Cleveland EMS.

Crews responded at West 98th Street and Lorain Avenue where two people, a 24-year-old male and a 32-year-old male, were transported in critical condition.

West side shooting: Two scenes just before midnight. Two people transported from W98 and Lorain. One transported from W94 and Olean. Family came and got 3 kids and baby from the house on W94. Working to learn more. Neighbors said they heard 10 or more shots. pic.twitter.com/vdg8LDtQC5 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 19, 2021

EMS crews also responded to West 94th Street and Olean Avenue, where a 25-year-old female was injured and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland police responded to a shooting at West 94th Street in Cleveland Monday.

A family member came to the home on West 94th Street and took three children and a baby from the house following the shooting.

Neighbors said they heard 10 or more shots.

Authorities confirmed to News 5 that the two shootings are connected.

A third shooting on East 105th Street and Crestwood Avenue left one man in his 30s dead.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of homicide on Crestwood Avenue.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details on each shooting and will update this story as more information becomes available.

