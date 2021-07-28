3 people hospitalized after witness says someone fired shots into a crowd on Euclid Avenue

CLEVELAND — Three people were transported to a nearby hospital after a shooting outside the News 5 Cleveland studios on Euclid Avenue Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. to the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue, outside the University Studio Apartments.

Three shot just outside the @WEWS studios around 1am. According to a witness a car pulled up to a crowd at 2828 Euclid and opened fire. CPD, RTA and CSU all on scene quickly. EMS transported 3 from the scene. CPD recovered a gun and took a dozen or more shell casings as evidence. pic.twitter.com/dYkKoeJSlB — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 28, 2021

According to a witness, a car pulled up to a crowd at 2828 Euclid Avenue and opened fire.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting in the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 28.

Cleveland Division of Police, RTA and Cleveland State University police all responded to the scene.

Cleveland police collected a gun and about a dozen or more shell casings as evidence.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of shooting in the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 28.

News 5 has reached out to police and EMS for additional information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.