Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

3 people hospitalized after witness says someone fired shots into a crowd on Euclid Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of shooting in the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 28.
Euclid Casings 2.jpg
Euclid casings.jpg
Euclid scene.jpg
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 06:46:08-04

CLEVELAND — Three people were transported to a nearby hospital after a shooting outside the News 5 Cleveland studios on Euclid Avenue Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. to the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue, outside the University Studio Apartments.

According to a witness, a car pulled up to a crowd at 2828 Euclid Avenue and opened fire.

Euclid scene 1.jpg
Scene of shooting in the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 28.

Cleveland Division of Police, RTA and Cleveland State University police all responded to the scene.

Cleveland police collected a gun and about a dozen or more shell casings as evidence.

Euclid shooting gun.jpg
Scene of shooting in the 2900 block of Euclid Avenue in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 28.

News 5 has reached out to police and EMS for additional information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.