Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

31-year-old man fatally shot in the Flats during NBA All-Star Weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Benesh | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of homicide on West 10th Street.
Screen Shot 2022-02-20 at 6.26.35 PM.png
Posted at 5:21 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 17:21:05-05

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in the Flats during NBA All-Star Weekend.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the man left a business in the 1000 block of West 10th Street around 3:15 p.m. to get something from his car in the parking lot.

Police said when the man got to his car, multiple people got out of a gray sedan, and one of the men shot the 31-year-old.

The people got back into their car and fled from the scene, according to police.

When police arrived, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to MetroHospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

RELATED: Man in his 30s dies after shooting in parking lot off West 10th Street in The Flats Sunday, police say

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For More Information