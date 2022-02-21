31-year-old man fatally shot in the Flats during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in the Flats during NBA All-Star Weekend.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the man left a business in the 1000 block of West 10th Street around 3:15 p.m. to get something from his car in the parking lot.

Police said when the man got to his car, multiple people got out of a gray sedan, and one of the men shot the 31-year-old.

The people got back into their car and fled from the scene, according to police.

When police arrived, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was transported to MetroHospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

RELATED: Man in his 30s dies after shooting in parking lot off West 10th Street in The Flats Sunday, police say