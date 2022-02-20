Man in his 30s dies after shooting in parking lot off West 10th Street in The Flats Sunday, police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was shot in the Flats Sunday afternoon during NBA All-star Weekend, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 3:10 p.m. to the 1000 block of West 10th Street in the Flats for a male shot in the parking lot. The scene of the shooting appears to have happened in a visitor parking lot off West 10th Street.

When police arrived, members of the Cleveland Division of Fire were administering first-aid to the victim, believed to be in his 30s.

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died, police said.

Investigators from the homicide unit responded and are currently still at the scene on West 10th Street.

“At this time, this incident does not appear to be connected to National Basketball Association All-Star Weekend events. This matter remains under investigation,” Ciaccia said.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.