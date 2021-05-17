32-year-old woman fatally shot by boyfriend on Locke Avenue in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND — A 34-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his 32-year-old girlfriend in the head was arrested Saturday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded Saturday at approximately 8:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of Locke Avenue in connection with a female shot.

Officers found a 32-year-old female, later identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Alicia Coleman, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported by EMS to University Hospitals where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives learned the 32-year-old victim was shot by her boyfriend, who was arrested by members of the Gang Impact Unit in Maple Heights.

The homicide remains under investigation.

