35 catalytic converters stolen from Cleveland Metropolitan School District buses

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Metropolitan School is reviewing surveillance video after unknown individuals stole catalytic converters from 35 buses parked at the East 49th Street Depot in Cuyahoga Heights.

A spokesperson for the district said the thefts occurred either Sunday or early Monday morning.

The thieves entered the depot by cutting a hole in the fence.

The district discovered the thefts Monday morning and said the thefts impacted service to 12 public and private schools, which serves about 200 students.

Other buses covered routes, but in some cases, pickups were delayed or parents had to transport their children to school.

News 5 has reported extensively on the growing thefts of catalytic converters, including ones stolen from local charities and daycare centers. In Streetsboro, News 5 reported thieves took catalytic converters from three of the city’s SUVs overnight on Veterans Day.

