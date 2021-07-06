35-year-old man seriously injured jumping from second story during fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 35-year-old man was seriously injured after jumping from a second-story window to escape a fire that broke out on Murray Hill Road Tuesday evening, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Around 5:46, Cleveland Fire received a call about a fire at a two-story brick apartment building on Murray Hill Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire under control around 6:08 p.m., but reported that a resident had been injured trying to escape from the fire.

The 35-year-old man who was a resident of the building, jumped from a second-story window and was transported by EMS in serious condition.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

