35-year-old man shot and killed during gathering at home in Clark-Fulton, police say

CLEVELAND — A 35-year-old man was fatally shot during a gathering at a home in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood on October 29, according to information released by the Cleveland Division of Police Tuesday.

Officers responded Friday at approximately 10 p.m. to the 3900 block of Trowbridge Avenue for shots fired.

The victim, identified as a 35-year-old man, was found on the ground in the garage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witnesses to the shooting only spoke Swahili, according to police. Investigators brought in an officer fluent in Swahili to assist in translation.

Information gathered at the scene indicated residents of the home were having a gathering inside a garage.

Witnesses said the 35-year-old victim went to get a plate of food, and that’s when a gunshot was heard, which struck the victim in the head.

Investigators did not find any bullet defects inside the garage and no weapons were found at the scene.

Police have not identified anyone responsible for the shooting.

A $5,000 reward may be available. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

