35-year-old man shot, killed in Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday at 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Trowbridge Avenue.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses at the scene were only able to speak Swahili, a police officer fluent in the language was sent to the scene to help translate.

Police said according to preliminary investigation, the residents of the home were having a party when multiple people were inside of the garage.

The man was reportedly getting a plate of food when a gunshot was heard and he was struck, according to police.

No bullets were found inside of the garage and no weapons were found at the scene, police said.

Police said no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

