36-year-old man dies days after shooting near Public Square

A 36-year-old man died three days after being shot at a bus stop near Public Square.

Cleveland EMS confirmed that 36-year-old Juan Rampon Ruiz Lopez was found with multiple gunshot wounds following some sort of incident there on Friday.

Emergency responders then rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lopez died three days later.

After a preliminary investigation was conducted, Cleveland Police found that the person who shot the 36-year-old was involved in an aggravated robbery nearby.

The person allegedly stole a vehicle from a 31-year-old man at gunpoint, then fled the area with the stolen vehicle, Cleveland Police said.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered, but no arrests have been made, Cleveland Police said. The 31-year-old sustained minor injuries from the robbery.

Another shooting at Public Square made headlines in late 2023. In November, two teens were shot there during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Cleveland Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Third District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318.

