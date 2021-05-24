36-year-old man shot to death following armed robbery in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A 36-year-old man was killed and another man was injured following an armed robbery in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood Friday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Detroit Avenue for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they were told that two men were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 36-year-old man, later identified by the medical examiner’s office as Joseph Lewis, 36, of Cleveland, was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The homicide unit of the Cleveland Division of Police determined the two victims were in the area of West 88th Street and Detroit Avenue when the 42-year-old victim was robbed at gunpoint.

The two victims fled in a vehicle and an unknown person shot at the the vehicle, striking both victims.

No arrests have been made. This homicide remains under investigation.

