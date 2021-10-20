37-year-old man killed in shooting in Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the 12600 block of Locke Avenue for shots fired. Responding officers learned the victim had left the area in a car, and a short time later, the victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

Officers administered aid until EMS arrived. A male victim was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he died.

Randell Allen, 37, was identified as the victim by the medical examiner.

Preliminary information indicated that Allen and the shooter, identified as a 30-year-old female, knew each other and had been hanging out. The two were involved in a fight, which resulted in Allen being shot by the female, according to police.

Police said Allen then fled in his vehicle before he crashed into a pole.

The female was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The homicide remains under investigation.

