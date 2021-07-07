38-year-old fugitive wanted on drug charges by US Marshals since Jan. 2020

CLEVELAND — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force since January 2020.

Arii Payne, 38, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for possession with the intent to distribute carfentanil, fentanyl and meth.

Payne is described as standing at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Payne is last known to be living in Ashtabula. He also has ties in Cleveland and areas in California.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Callers can remain anonymous.

