44-year-old man dies after Woodland Avenue shooting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man.

The shooting happened Saturday around 11:13 p.m. in the 7700 block of Woodland Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting was one of many in a surge of violent activity in the city over the weekend, with 36 shootings and four homicides occurring since Friday morning, according to Cleveland police.

RELATED: 12 people injured in 2 separate shootings in Cleveland last night