12 people injured in 2 separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Twelve people were hit by gunfire in two separate shootings in Cleveland on Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the Dispatch of the Cleveland Division of Police.

West Side

Six people were shot Sunday on Woodbridge Avenue in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, according to Cleveland Dispatch.

Officers responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Woodbridge Avenue for shots fired.

Cleveland EMS confirmed six people were shot. All were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Those who were injured ranged in ages from 22 to 61 years old.

East Side

Six people were hospitalized following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side on Monday morning.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police responded to the area of East 81st Street and Harvard Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Mike Vielhaber. Scene of shooting on East 81st Street.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 30 years old.

In both shootings, News 5 Cleveland has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information. This story will be updated as soon as more information is released by authorities.

