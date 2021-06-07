6 people shot on Woodbridge Avenue in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Six people were shot Sunday on Woodbridge Avenue in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, according to Cleveland Division of Police Dispatch.

Officers responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Woodbridge Avenue for shots fired.

Cleveland EMS confirmed six people were shot and all were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

22-year-old male in stable condition

24-year-old male stable condition

24-year-old female serious condition

39-year-old female critical condition

48-year-old male critical condition

61-year-old male critical condition

A 47-year-old man at the scene refused care.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for additional information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.