$5,000 reward for info that leads to arrest of man who robbed PNC Bank on Lorain Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for a man who robbed a PNC Bank on the city’s West Side Tuesday.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., an unknown male walked into a PNC Bank, located at 10900 Lorain Avenue, and approached the teller line and told the teller, “Don't give me any bait or dye packs or I'll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me the money."

The teller complied with the man's request and provided an undisclosed amount of money.

No physical injuries were reported. A weapon was not seen during the robbery.

The man took the money and fled the bank through the back doors in an unknown direction.

PNC Bank employees ran out for the bank and saw the robber run towards West 117th Street.

The robber was wearing a camouflage shirt with orange writing, a white surgical mask and light blue jeans. He was described as being between 40s and early 50s, with no visible tattoos.

PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the man. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO, the Cleveland Division of Police or CrimeStoppers.

