5:30 PM: Local leaders to unveil 'More Alike Than Different' mural on Down Syndrome Day in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 30,000-square-foot mural titled “More Alike Than Different” that celebrates those with different abilities will be unveiled on Cleveland’s Down Syndrome Day Tuesday evening at the corner of Puritas Avenue and West 161st Street.

Councilman Brian Kazy and Cleveland Browns player Rashard Higgins will unveil the mural, which includes over 50 panels measuring 4 feet by 10 feet, and was designed by local artist Garrett Weider.

The unveiling is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

The mural was primarily painted by individuals with different abilities.

“I want to thank all the organizations that helped with this, including the Cleveland Browns organization,” Kazy said. “This mural will add to the many wonderful murals throughout the city representing all types of races, creeds and nationalities. This mural supports an under-served and under-recognized community that also needs support like all the others.”

The mural brought together more than 12 different groups to sponsor and paint the mural which wraps around the corner of Puritas Avenue and West 161st Street.

This will be the largest permanent mural of this type in Ohio and one of the largest in the country, according to the news release.

Organizers hope the mural beautifies the industrial area where it’s located and helps deter tagging on the corner.

