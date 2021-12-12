5 adults, 3 children hospitalized after large house fire in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A large house fire that broke out in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood overnight left five adults and three children hospitalized, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Cleveland Fire received the call for a fire in the 1400 block of West 54th Street. The building was a large house with multiple units inside.

Once on scene, first responders transported five adults and three children to MetroHealth Medical Center. Two of the children were transported in full arrest.

Cleveland Fire is working to get an update on the conditions of all eight victims.

Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of the blaze, but at this time they do not believe the cause to be arson and believe it may have been an electrical issue.

The fire remains under investigation.

