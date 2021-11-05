5 new businesses to open in Tower City

CLEVELAND — Five more businesses are getting ready to open at Tower City.

The new tenants are all locally owned businesses and will be a men's grooming shop, a sneaker store, two clothing shops and a barbershop.

These five businesses join three others that were announced earlier this year.

Tower City developers said to expect more new business announcements in the coming weeks.

Developers hope to get most of these stores open by the holidays so people can visit Tower City for their shopping.

They said it was important to focus on local and small businesses for the first wave.

"We felt that it's very important to start with these locally-owned, Cleveland-based entrepreneurial retail and service-oriented businesses because we want Tower City to be as authentic and in close relationship to the city of Cleveland and our residents as we possibly can be," said Senior Vice President of Development for Bedrock Cleveland Christopher Noble.

Tower City has dealt with years of closures including Cleveland Cinemas and Brook Brothers.

