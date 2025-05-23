Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

5 people break into Rockefeller Building

Five people were cited and released after breaking into Cleveland's historic Rockefeller Building on West 6th Street and Superior Avenue.
Downtown arrests 5.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Five people were cited and released after breaking into Cleveland's historic Rockefeller Building on West 6th Street and Superior Avenue.

Police were called to the scene a little after 3 a.m.

News 5's overnight news tracker saw some windows broken out of the 17-story building.

The Rockefeller Building was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

The building is currently vacant and has been tagged by the fire department as unsafe to enter.

In 2024, News 5 reported on efforts to sell the building after a makeover plan was abandoned.

WATCH

Rockefeller Building developer drops plans, puts Cleveland landmark up for sale

RELATED:'Brutal': Rockefeller Building owner drops makeover plan, puts landmark up for sale

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.