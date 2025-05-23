5 people break into Rockefeller Building

Five people were cited and released after breaking into Cleveland's historic Rockefeller Building on West 6th Street and Superior Avenue.

Police were called to the scene a little after 3 a.m.

News 5's overnight news tracker saw some windows broken out of the 17-story building.

CPD caught 5 males inside the vacant Rockefeller Building at W6 and Superior overnight. All 5 were given multiple tickets and sent on their way. This building is marked by CFD as unsafe to enter. The call was for the sound of breaking glass. Likely urban explorers. pic.twitter.com/gp8b2SG7Tc — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 23, 2025

The Rockefeller Building was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

The building is currently vacant and has been tagged by the fire department as unsafe to enter.

In 2024, News 5 reported on efforts to sell the building after a makeover plan was abandoned.

