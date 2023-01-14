Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

5 people shot in Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, shooter detained, police say

IMG_0542.jpg
Cody Murphy | News 5 Cleveland
IMG_0542.jpg
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 21:07:26-05

CLEVELAND — Five people were shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Cleveland Police.

The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Mack Court. The male shooter was detained.

This story is developing and News 5 will update it as soon as more details become available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.