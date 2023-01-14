5 people shot in Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, shooter detained, police say

CLEVELAND — Five people were shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Cleveland Police.

The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Mack Court. The male shooter was detained.

BREAKING: Cleveland Police say 5 people were shot at the 3700 block of Mack Ct on the westside.



Police haven’t shared the condition of five victims yet.



I'm told a suspect is detained right now.

This story is developing and News 5 will update it as soon as more details become available.

