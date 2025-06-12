WATCH: Cleveland Metroparks Police to provide update on Mill Creek Falls fatal shooting

CLEVELAND — A $500,000 bond has been set for Lavia Paul, 23, who is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Kiara Jackson.

Cleveland Metroparks Police are expected to provide an update on the fatal shooting around 10:30 a.m.:

Paul issued a not guilty plea.

She has been charged with murder.

What happened?

Early Wednesday morning, police were called to Cleveland Metroparks Mill Creek Falls, located off Turney Road in Cleveland, for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Jackson dead:

Metroparks Police Chief Kelly Stillman said Jackson was part of a group that gathered at the park not long before the shooting.

“They came down after an all-day long event somewhere else and then went down here," Stillman said. "The park was closed actually, at 11 p.m. so, they got down here probably around 3 a.m. and then this happened shortly after.”

Because of the size of the group, he said they were able to talk with a number of witnesses and from that get a lead on the shooter.

Jackson's family reacts

As police began that investigation in those early morning hours, Deshawnte Jackson woke to a text.

"I just seen somebody say 'I'm sorry,' so I'm like what are they talking about," she said.

That's when she says she received a call from her mother, letting her know that her sister, Kiara, a mother of two small children, was gone.

"I don't want to think even want to think about it, it's hard especially a sibling like I never, I can't, I just never picture this," Jackson said.

She said Kiara was a fun person who got along with everyone, especially in their family, where Jackson says she was one of more than a dozen siblings.

"She was one of the ones that I felt like was more grounded and kind of like never like pick and chose sides. Like she was just a good friend to all of them," Jackson said.

And it is in that family network that Deshawnte and her siblings now seek comfort, as they search for the answers that they know will never make sense.

“We gonna deal with it. We got a big family, we’ll get through it, she’s a good girl. I love her to death. I’m sorry it happened like, senseless.”

