6 Cleveland bomb squad members ask to leave after supervisor brings live explosive to training, union says

CLEVELAND — Six members of Cleveland's bomb squad have asked to be reassigned after a supervisor brought a potentially live explosive to a training, police union President Jeff Follmer said.

According to Follmer, the incident happened on Jan. 5 at a training exercise at Cleveland Hopkins Airport in the parking lot.

Cleveland police said they are conducting an internal review of the incident but would not comment on any staffing issues.

There were eight members on the bomb squad, according to Follmer.