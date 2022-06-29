Watch Now
6 firefighters flip over Kia Soul after crash on East 13th Street and Carnegie

E13 Carnegie.jpg
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 08:21:27-04

CLEVELAND — One person was hospitalized after a Kia Soul overturned onto its side during a crash in Cleveland.

The crash happened at East 13th Street and Carnegie.

It took six firefighters to flip over the Kia Soul.

No further information was released about the crash.

