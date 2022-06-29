CLEVELAND — One person was hospitalized after a Kia Soul overturned onto its side during a crash in Cleveland.

The crash happened at East 13th Street and Carnegie.

It took six firefighters to flip over the Kia Soul.

How many @ClevelandFire fighters does it take to upright a Kia Soul? This is at E13 and Carnegie. One person transported by EMS. pic.twitter.com/g5Fgq66uYa — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 29, 2022

No further information was released about the crash.

