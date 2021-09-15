6-year-old boy accidentally shoots self in hand shot in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND — A six-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the hand in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The boy was transported to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment, police said.

Police say the boy found a gun under a bed and shot himself in the hand. The boy's uncle has been arrested for child endangering and failing to secure the weapon, police said. More charges are possible.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.