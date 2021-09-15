Watch
6-year-old boy accidentally shoots self in hand shot in Cleveland, police say

Posted at 3:04 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 16:04:19-04

CLEVELAND — A six-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the hand in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The boy was transported to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment, police said.

Police say the boy found a gun under a bed and shot himself in the hand. The boy's uncle has been arrested for child endangering and failing to secure the weapon, police said. More charges are possible.

