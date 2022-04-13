7 PM: Mayor Bibb delivers 2022 State of the City address at Maltz Performing Arts Center

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will deliver his state of the city address Wednesday to mark his first 100 days in office.

Bibb will deliver the address at Maltz Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

On the Voices for Change podcast, recorded in our station’s podcast studio on April 6, 2022, Bibb joined News 5 Anchor Danita Harris to share what his first 100 days have been like so far — the highs, the lows, the challenges and the unexpected.

