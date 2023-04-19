7PM: Watch Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's second 'State of the City' address

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is scheduled to deliver his second "State of the City" address Wednesday night at 7 p.m. It will be his second annual address since taking office in January of 2022.

The City Club of Cleveland is hosting the event at East Tech High School in Cleveland's Central neighborhood. Tickets to the event are sold out, but the full address will be livestreamed on the City Club's website and in the video player below:

Bibb's administration recently released a master plan to renovate and update the city's beloved West Side Market, but some council members have taken issue with the plan's price tag in light of other issues the city faces.

