8 CMSD schools closed to in-person learning due to excessive heat

CLEVELAND — Eights schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are closed for in-person learning due to excessive heat and humidity in their buildings, the district announced on its website.

The following schools will be remote-learning. Grab and go meals are available at each school for students.

Benjamin Franklin

Charles Mooney

Collinwood

Facing History New Tech

Louis Agassiz

Mary Bethune

Memorial

New Tech West

The Cleveland School of the Arts is closed due to a problem with the air conditioning. There will be no remote learning for students.

Temperatures will reach near 90 degrees in some places Tuesday. If Cleveland hits 90 degrees Tuesday, it will be the hottest day since last August.

