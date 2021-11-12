81-year-old man in wheelchair struck, killed by car at intersection of Buckeye and Woodhill roads

CLEVELAND — An 81-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle on Buckeye Road in Cleveland, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police said a 67-year-old man was operating a Chrysler 200 in the westbound lanes of Buckeye Road entered the intersection of Woodhill Road where an 81-year-old man was operating an electric wheelchair.

The front of the vehicle collided with the man in the wheelchair, which was stationary in the middle of the intersection, police said.

The 81-year-old was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.