9:30 AM: 5 years after Cleveland firefighter's death, officials hope to get new information

At 9:30 a.m., Cleveland Fire will be holding a media event five years after Cleveland Firefighter Wilbert McCormick died in a shooting.

On July 21, 2020, McCormick was walking with his wife Venita near Forest Hill Park when police said people in cars started shooting.

“A bullet struck my husband in the back of the head; that’s when my life changed. My husband fell to the ground,” said Venita.

The 62-year-old retired Cleveland Firefighter died, and his case remains unsolved.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.