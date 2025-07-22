Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9:30 AM: 5 years after Cleveland firefighter's death, officials hope to get new information

Photos courtesy of the McCormick family.
Wilbert McCormick.
At 9:30 a.m., Cleveland Fire will be holding a media event five years after Cleveland Firefighter Wilbert McCormick died in a shooting.

You can watch the press conference below:

On July 21, 2020, McCormick was walking with his wife Venita near Forest Hill Park when police said people in cars started shooting.

“A bullet struck my husband in the back of the head; that’s when my life changed. My husband fell to the ground,” said Venita.

Woman who suffered double heartbreak turns to the community for help

RELATED: 'He saved so many lives, so many lives': woman who suffered double heartbreak turns to the community for help

The 62-year-old retired Cleveland Firefighter died, and his case remains unsolved.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

