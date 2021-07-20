9 AM: Cleveland City Planning Commission presents Sherwin-Williams global headquarters proposal for first time

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland City Planning Commission will hold the first of several meetings Tuesday to review the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters proposal.

On Tuesday, the planning commission will hold a meeting about the Sherwin-Williams concept with representatives from the Landmarks Commission, the Downtown Flats Design Review Committee and the Historic Downtown Cleveland Design Review Committee.

The Sherwin-Williams global headquarters proposal will be presented for the first time at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Watch it in the media player below:

Future meetings include:

Schematic presentation Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Final presentation Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2 p.m.

