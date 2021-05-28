A baby orangutan was just born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and you can help name him

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the birth of a male orangutan—the first one born at the zoo in years.

His mother, Kera Wak, gave birth to him on April 28. This is her second child. Her first child, Merah, was born in October 2014, the zoo said.

Much like humans, a baby orangutan is very dependent on their mother for the first years of their life.

You can check him and his mother out at the zoo's rainforest exhibit, along with the other orangutans Tiram, Kayla and Merah.

If you would like to have a chance to name him, you can cast a vote with a donation here.

RELATED: Cleveland Metroparks announces first successful orangutan birth since 2014

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.