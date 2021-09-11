'A Christmas Story Run' canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND — For the second year in a row, the popular "A Christmas Story Run" has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual 5K and 10K run was canceled in 2020 after the team deemed it "too great of a risk for runners and citizens" with the pandemic in full force.

With COVID-19 cases surging once again in Ohio and the delta variant rampant across the state, the team made the decision to cancel again in 2021.

The race typically takes place in December and begins at Public Square and runs to the A Christmas Story & Museum.

