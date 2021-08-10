After nearly 30 years in business, Cleveland's Larchmere Tavern closing its doors this weekend

CLEVELAND — The Larchmere Tavern, a beloved Cleveland restaurant on the city’s East Side, will be closing its doors on Aug. 14 after 29 years in business.

Owner Fred Vrabel said his restaurant couldn’t recover after the pandemic shut down his restaurant in 2020.

When the pandemic first began, Vrabel said he vowed to keep the business open, a business his wife Laurie built nearly 30 years ago before she died from cancer in 2016.

Within the year, the restaurant lost about $120,000 in sales and launched a GoFundMe to help recover some of the loss and pay down the Small Business Administration loan Vrabel received.

In the end, it wasn’t enough to sustain the locally beloved restaurant.

“The people in this community, the people of Cleveland have supported us so tremendously over the years and you know I just want to tell everybody how much we appreciate it—their business, their support, their love," said Vrabel.

Larchmere Tavern is located at 13051 Larchmere B13051 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland.

