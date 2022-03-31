Agency casting for Universal basketball movie to be filmed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Angela Boehm Casting Agency is casting for an upcoming movie being shot in Cleveland, Akron and surrounding areas.

The agency is casting for “Untitled Universal Basketball Movie” which will be filmed from mid-April to early June in various locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Agency is seeking background extras, real basketball coaches and referees, real cheerleaders, young people with marching band experience and cars and trucks from 1970-2000.

How to submit:



Email: Angela@angelaboehmcasting.com

Include—name, phone num her, age (if minor), email, 2-3 photos of yourself, one close up and one full body

2-3 cars if applicable

Confirm if you are fully vaccinated and boosted.

The agency said compensation will be given and additional details will be provided at another date.

