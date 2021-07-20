'Alice in Wonderland' themed pop-up cocktail bar coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Just like Alice came to believe, very few things indeed are really impossible, including an "Alice in Wonderland" themed pop-up cocktail experience coming to Cleveland this October.

"The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience" is set to arrive at a yet-to-be-named secret location from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 in Cleveland.

As part of the experience, guests can create their own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter.

Things get curiouser and curiouser as the experience goes on, with flamingo croquet and tasty "Eat Me" cakes for guests to enjoy.

Guests at the event will go mad trying to solve riddles and challenges to unlock ingredients to create "enchanted teapot cocktails."

Each event lasts 90 minutes. Tickets are on sale for $40 a person and include all of the activities, as well as two custom cocktails and the famous "Eat Me" cakes.

The location of the pop-up event will be announced soon. To stay up to date on the information and to book tickets click here.

